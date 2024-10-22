CM rolls out Dhee Rani programme: Rs100,000 for needy newlyweds

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Punjab Dhee Rani Mass Wedding Programme on October 22, 2024, aimed at supporting financially challenged couples across the province. Under this programme, each deserving couple will receive Rs100,000 via ATM to assist them in starting their new lives.

At the inauguration, the chief minister announced, “Food will be served to 20 guests per couple, and we will provide furniture, household items, clothes, and other essential daily necessities.” She added that the government’s initiative was designed to ease the burden of wedding expenses for low-income families.

Applications for the Dhee Rani Programme can be submitted online at cmp.punjab.gov.pk, and the government has set up a helpline (1312) to assist applicants. To ensure transparency, CM Maryam Nawaz assured that special teams would conduct home verifications of all applicants.

In another meeting, the chief minister also provided updates on the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar housing initiative. She revealed that construction had already begun in Lahore, Kasur, and other districts, following the release of the first loan installment. She urged officials to release the second installment on schedule, emphasizing, “We are committed to ensuring that no one is deprived of their rightful loan.”

Maryam Nawaz will monitor the housing programme through a dashboard, with district-level focal persons and Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin overseeing its progress in the field. During the briefing, officials confirmed that over 550,000 people had accessed the housing loan portal, with nearly 450,000 applications received so far.

The Dhee Rani Mass Wedding Programme and housing initiatives reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to provide financial relief and support to the people of Punjab.