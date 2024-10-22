Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mayo Hospital Suspends Cardiac Care Due To Financial Crisis

LAHORE –  The healthcare crisis in Punjab has worsened as Mayo Hospital, the largest public health facility in Lahore, has halted all cardiac care services due to severe financial and administrative issues.

The hospital’s Cardiology Department has suspended both emergency and elective cardiac procedures, citing a critical shortage of life-saving drugs and essential surgical items. This stoppage follows the complete cessation of funds necessary for these operations.

In a letter addressed to the CEO of Mayo Hospital, Prof. Dr. Imran Waheed, the Head of the Cardiology Department, stated, “The department of cardiology will not be able to perform any emergency or elective procedures due to the cessation of all disposables required for angiographies and Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCIs), following the stoppage of all necessary funds by the administration and the hospital’s director of finance.”

The letter emphasized that until the financial resources for disposables are provided, the suspension of all cardiac services, including emergency primary PCIs, will remain in effect.

Prof. Dr. Waheed further stressed that if the necessary funds are not released, the department will not be responsible for any patient complaints resulting from the suspension. He urged the administration to address the issue immediately, emphasizing that the responsibility for patient suffering now lies with the hospital management.

This suspension represents a critical blow to an already strained public healthcare system in Punjab, leaving thousands of cardiac patients in limbo as they await a resolution to the financial crisis at Mayo Hospital.

