WhatsApp rolls out new privacy feature to manage contacts 

WhatsApp has launched another feature, making it easier for users to privately add and manage contacts on the widely used messaging app, from any device you may be using.

Contact list holds much significance as users can easily message or call their friends and family easily. But losing your phone could mean losing your contact list as well. Traditionally, WhatsApp has lacked the feature that allows storing contact list in a way that can be easily and automatically restored in the event someone loses it.

The Meta-owned app has unveiled encrypted storage system called Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS).

“IPLS allows you to save your contacts and automatically restore them directly through WhatsApp. With IPLS in place, you can now create contacts directly within WhatsApp and choose to sync them to your phone or securely save them only to WhatsApp – giving you the ability to create contacts that are specific to your account. If you use linked devices, this also allows you to add and manage contacts seamlessly regardless of which device you’re on,” read the official statement.

It also brings a solution for those who are using multiple accounts on the same phone, such as a work and personal account. The users can now customize their contact list for each account. “If you lose your phone, your contact list can be restored on a newly registered device.”

