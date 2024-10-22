Pakistan’s Rameez Ibrahim clinches gold in Mr Universe 2024

Pakistan’s Rameez Ibrahim clinched the gold medal at the Mr Universe 2024 competition, organised by the World Fitness Federation in Las Vegas, USA.

In this prestigious event, athletes from 44 countries, including Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, Argentina, UK, USA, Philippines, Japan, Korea, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and many more, competed for top honors.

In addition to his gold medal, Rameez earned a pro card in the Men’s Physique category. Following his victory, the bodybuilder addressed critics on Instagram, proving those who doubted his abilities wrong.

He admitted it took immense effort to secure his entry, as he received no support during the registration process. “Alhamdulillah, I made it, and now I’m focused on winning another title for my country,” he said with determination.

In 2022, Rameez made history by winning three consecutive world titles in Thailand, becoming the first Pakistani bodybuilder to achieve such a feat. However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition in his homeland.