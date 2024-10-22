Justice Yahya Afridi nominated as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The special parliamentary committee on Tuesday nominated Justice Yahya Afridi as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years.

Earlier, the committee meeting was adjourned as PTI announced boycotting the meeting

The 12-member closed-door meeting of the special parliamentary committee was held in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House.

The registrar of the Supreme Court has sent three names for the new Chief Justice of Pakistan, nominated by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The names include Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi.

After a lengthy discussion, the committee reached a two-thirds majority agreement on the name of Justice Yahya Afridi.

Following the meeting, committee member and Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the media that the committee has sent the name of Justice Yahya Afridi to the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the meeting, JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza contacted the leaders of the Sunni Ittehad Council and invited them to attend the meeting; however, the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council declined to participate.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that they should persuade the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council, emphasizing that it is the essence of democracy to engage the opposition. He suggested that four members go to the Sunni Ittehad Council to negotiate.

The meeting was then adjourned.

After the break, the special parliamentary committee reconvened to appoint the Chief Justice and reached an agreement on the name of Justice Yahya Afridi.

The committee has sent the name of the new Chief Justice to the Prime Minister, after which it will be approved by the President of Pakistan.