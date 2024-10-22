Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Justice Yahya Afridi nominated as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Yahya Afridi Nominated As New Chief Justice Of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The special parliamentary committee on Tuesday nominated Justice Yahya Afridi as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years.

Earlier, the committee meeting was adjourned as PTI announced boycotting the meeting

The 12-member closed-door meeting of the special parliamentary committee was held in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House.

The registrar of the Supreme Court has sent three names for the new Chief Justice of Pakistan, nominated by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The names include Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi.

After a lengthy discussion, the committee reached a two-thirds majority agreement on the name of Justice Yahya Afridi.

Following the meeting, committee member and Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the media that the committee has sent the name of Justice Yahya Afridi to the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the meeting, JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza contacted the leaders of the Sunni Ittehad Council and invited them to attend the meeting; however, the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council declined to participate.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that they should persuade the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council, emphasizing that it is the essence of democracy to engage the opposition. He suggested that four members go to the Sunni Ittehad Council to negotiate.

The meeting was then adjourned.

After the break, the special parliamentary committee reconvened to appoint the Chief Justice and reached an agreement on the name of Justice Yahya Afridi.

The committee has sent the name of the new Chief Justice to the Prime Minister, after which it will be approved by the President of Pakistan.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates 22 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 279.45
Euro EUR 300.85 303.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50 364.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.30 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.10
US Dollar DD USD-DD 277.75 279.45
US Dollar TT USD-TT 277.75 279.45
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 187.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.70 738.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 204.15
China Yuan CNY 38.88 39.28
Danish Krone DKK 40.29 40.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.87 906.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.13 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.21 178.21
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85
Omani Riyal OMR 715.30 723.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 76.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.90 212.90
Swedish Krona SEK 26.51 26.81
Swiss Franc CHF 318.90 321.70
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search