Sigh of relief as NEPRA slashes power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday slashed the power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit for consumers.

Reports in local media said Chairman NEPRA presided over the meeting to hear the petition of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which sought to reduce the power tariff.

In today’s hearing, NEPRA approved a reduction in power tariff and the relief of 18.7 billion will be provided in February bills.

NEPRA however maintained that a reduction in power tariff will not be applied over the lifeline as well as K-Electric consumers. The power regulator will announce a detailed decision later.