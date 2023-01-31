Search

BusinessPakistan

Sigh of relief as NEPRA slashes power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit

Web Desk 01:26 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Sigh of relief as NEPRA slashes power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday slashed the power tariff by Rs2.31 per unit for consumers.

Reports in local media said Chairman NEPRA presided over the meeting to hear the petition of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which sought to reduce the power tariff.

In today’s hearing, NEPRA approved a reduction in power tariff and the relief of 18.7 billion will be provided in February bills.

NEPRA however maintained that a reduction in power tariff will not be applied over the lifeline as well as K-Electric consumers. The power regulator will announce a detailed decision later.

Power partially restored in Pakistan around 15 hours after nationwide blackout

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs35 per litre after rupee devaluation

11:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Gold price reaches Rs209,000 per tola in Pakistan

07:39 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

President orders Shifa hospital to refund Rs2.9 million to Covid patient’s heir

07:11 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Gold price crosses Rs200,000 per tola mark as Pakistani rupee dips to historic low

06:08 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Power surge behind Pakistan blackout, says report

02:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan reaches historic high of Rs195,500 per tola

07:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs30,000 (Check updated ...

02:32 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273.4 276.35
Euro EUR 287.2 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 327.75 331
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.3 74
Saudi Riyal SAR 70.35 71.05
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 698.94 706.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16
Danish Krone DKK 38.4 38.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 32.05 32.40
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.1 859.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.93 61.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.66 170.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 682.86 690.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 70.4 71.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 197.17 199.17
Swedish Korona SEK 25.49 25.79
Swiss Franc CHF 285.03 287.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.01 8.16

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: