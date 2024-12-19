Kohli expresses anger at media for filming without permission at Brisbane airport

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli briefly confronted media personnel at Brisbane Airport following the third Test against Australia.

The incident occurred when Kohli, accompanied by his family, noticed cameras filming him, prompting a heated reaction.

Kohli, who values privacy for his family, grew visibly upset when he thought his children were being captured on camera. The confusion began as journalists, initially interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland, shifted their focus to Kohli and his family.

A local reporter described the scene: “Kohli became upset over a misunderstanding, believing the media was filming him with his children.”

Addressing a journalist, Kohli firmly stated, “I need privacy with my kids. You can’t film without my permission.”

The situation was resolved after the media crew clarified that his children were not being filmed. Following the explanation, Kohli calmed down and extended a handshake to the cameraman, bringing the matter to a close.