Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices on 20 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Prices in Pakistan are at Rs273,900 per tola, while price of 10 grams stands at Rs234,311 on December 20 2024, Friday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs273,900 per 10 Grams Rs234,311

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad