Major General Shamreez Khan appointed as Sindh Rangers DG

KARACHI – Following approval from the federal government, Major General Muhammad Shamreez Khan has been appointed as the Director General (DG) of Rangers Sindh, with a notification issued accordingly.

According to the notification released by the Establishment Division, Major General Muhammad Shamreez Khan has been appointed as DG Rangers Sindh under JS I 4/8 and the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance 1959, with the federal government’s approval.

The notification states that the appointment will take immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders are made.