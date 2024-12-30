Pakistan’s Azan Ali wins Scottish Junior Open 2024

Pakistani squash prodigy Azan Ali Khan clinched the Under-17 title at the Scottish Junior Open Championship 2024 in Edinburgh.

Azan defeated Switzerland’s Leandro Vaghel in the final, dedicating his victory to out-of-school children in Pakistan.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, congratulated Azan, his coach, team manager, and the nation on this remarkable achievement. Players from 22 countries, including Canada, the UK, Italy, Egypt, and the USA, participated in the event.

Azan is now set to compete in the British Open World Junior Squash Championship, scheduled from January 2 to January 6 in Birmingham. Pakistan’s renowned charity Muslim Hands and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme are providing full support to the young champion.