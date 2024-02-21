Pakistan’s first woman CM nominee vows to come up to public expectations

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who is set to make history as the first woman Chief Minister of Pakistan, pledged to fulfill her duties as the provincial chief executive while living up to the expectations of the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz was nominated as the party's candidate for this esteemed position following her success in both the national and provincial assembly seats, NA-119 and PP-159, respectively.

Addressing a meeting in Lahore, Maryam expressed gratitude to the people for entrusting her party with the mandate, enabling it to emerge as the single largest political party with a majority in the 2024 polls.

She emphasised that the trust and support of the people are her most valuable assets, expressing her prayer to serve them to the best of her abilities.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz dedicated the honour of becoming the first female Chief Minister to every mother, daughter, and sister of the country. She outlined her plans for governance, highlighting that the party has developed a roadmap prioritising various sectors at both the government and party levels.

Maryam said that the MPAs would serve as her support system, and she views each of Punjab's 297 constituencies as districts under her jurisdiction. She assured equal focus on sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, and information technology.