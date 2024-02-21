Resignation cannot stop SJC proceeding against a judge, rules top court

ISLAMABAD – The proceedings initiated by the Supreme Judicial Council against any judge will continue uninterruptedly despite even after the resignation is tendered, ruled Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A five-member headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan announced the ruling as it partially accepted the intra-court appeal filed by the government against the apex court’s 2023 judgment in Afia Sheharbano Zia’s case.

The ruling was issued with 4-1 majority as Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi opposed the decision as he raised objections over the petition for being time-barred.

In its short verdict, the top court ruled that once proceedings have been initiated, they could not be halted even after the resignation of the judge. It remarked SJC has authority to continue proceedings against the judge, who had resigned.

The bench said that it was the prerogative of the council to take up pending complaints against the retired judges.

Justice Aminuddin Khan said the detailed verdict will be issued later.