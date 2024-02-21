Who will be the next Balochistan CM?

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has completed its consultation process for forming the government in southwestern province of Balochistan after elections 2024.

Reports said PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired a parliamentary party meeting to hold consultation in this regard.

During the meeting, three names were considered for the slot of Balochistan chief minister. The names include Sadiq Imrani, Sanaullah Zehri and Sarfraz Bugti.

The leadership also held separate meetings with members of the parliamentary part.

As the PPP is going to form the provincial government with the alliance of PML-N, it has decided to give the posts of Balochistan Assembly speaker and senior minister to the Nawaz Sharif’s party.

Furthermore, both parties will share equal provincial ministries. The name for the new chief minister of Balochistan is likely to be announced in next 36 hours.