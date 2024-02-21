Who will be the next Balochistan CM?

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has completed its consultation process for forming the government in southwestern province of Balochistan after elections 2024.
Reports said PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired a parliamentary party meeting to hold consultation in this regard.
During the meeting, three names were considered for the slot of Balochistan chief minister. The names include Sadiq Imrani, Sanaullah Zehri and Sarfraz Bugti.
The leadership also held separate meetings with members of the parliamentary part.
As the PPP is going to form the provincial government with the alliance of PML-N, it has decided to give the posts of Balochistan Assembly speaker and senior minister to the Nawaz Sharif’s party.
Furthermore, both parties will share equal provincial ministries. The name for the new chief minister of Balochistan is likely to be announced in next 36 hours.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
