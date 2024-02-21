PPP shortlists three names for Punjab governor post after coalition deal with PML-N

LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has shortlisted three names for the position of Punjab governor as it has reached a power-sharing agreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PPP is considering the names of Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan for the post.

Reports claimed that Makhdoom Ahmed would be the top priority by his party as he will also be acceptable to the PML-N, which is set to form government in Punjab.

In late-night presser on Tuesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister of Pakistan and Asif Ali Zardari will be the president of Pakistan.

Bilawal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP have the required numbers to form the next government.

The PPP and the PML-N reached the agreement on the coalition government in the Centre after days of negotiations as no party secured a simple majority in the February 8 polls.

"PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Bilawal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form the government in the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that they had asked the PTI-backed winning candidates to prove their majority and form the government but they did not have sufficient numbers to form the government.