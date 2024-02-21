Search

PPP shortlists three names for Punjab governor post after coalition deal with PML-N

03:14 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
PPP shortlists three names for Punjab governor post after coalition deal with PML-N
LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has shortlisted three names for the position of Punjab governor as it has reached a power-sharing agreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PPP is considering the names of Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan for the post.

Reports claimed that Makhdoom Ahmed would be the top priority by his party as he will also be acceptable to the PML-N, which is set to form government in Punjab.

In late-night presser on Tuesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister of Pakistan and Asif Ali Zardari will be the president of Pakistan.

Bilawal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP have the required numbers to form the next government. 

The PPP and the PML-N reached the agreement on the coalition government in the Centre after days of negotiations as no party secured a simple majority in the February 8 polls. 

"PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad. 

Bilawal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form the government in the Centre.   

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that they had asked the PTI-backed winning candidates to prove their majority and form the government but they did not have sufficient numbers to form the government.

PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

03:34 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Pakistan increases prices of 146 life-saving drugs

Gold & Silver Rate

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

