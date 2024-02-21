realme Note 50 available for sale in Pakistan, price, specifications

realme has recently launched its latest smartphone, the realme Note 50, in Pakistan's rapidly growing smartphone market. Priced at an affordable PKR 23,499/-, the realme Note 50 offers a range of features that justify its name - the 'Long-Lasting Value Beast', making it an 'Entry-Level Powerhouse'.
The realme Note 50 boasts a slim and stylish body, measuring only 7.99mm in thickness. Its 6.7" HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides a vivid and smooth user experience. The device is available in two colours - Sky Blue and Midnight Black - and features a two-tone finish with a glossy upper segment and a matte lower segment.
Its dual-camera setup comes with an LED flash instead of an additional lens, providing enough light to capture clear and vibrant pictures. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel shooter that takes selfies with the same clarity and vibrancy.
Under the hood, the realme Note 50 is powered by the Unisoc chipset and 4GB RAM, supported by 4GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery with 10W charging, which ensures that it can easily handle everyday tasks.
What sets the realme Note 50 apart from other smartphones in Pakistan's market is its 24-month warranty, which showcases the brand's confidence in the device's reliability and longevity. With its combination of style, performance, and an unbeatable warranty, realme is redefining what it means to be an entry-level smartphone, making advanced technology accessible to everyone. The realme Note 50 is not just another smartphone; it's a promise of enduring value and a beacon of long-lasting value in the tech world.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
