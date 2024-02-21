realme Note 50 available for sale in Pakistan, price, specifications

realme has recently launched its latest smartphone, the realme Note 50, in Pakistan's rapidly growing smartphone market. Priced at an affordable PKR 23,499/-, the realme Note 50 offers a range of features that justify its name - the 'Long-Lasting Value Beast', making it an 'Entry-Level Powerhouse'.

The realme Note 50 boasts a slim and stylish body, measuring only 7.99mm in thickness. Its 6.7" HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides a vivid and smooth user experience. The device is available in two colours - Sky Blue and Midnight Black - and features a two-tone finish with a glossy upper segment and a matte lower segment.

Its dual-camera setup comes with an LED flash instead of an additional lens, providing enough light to capture clear and vibrant pictures. The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel shooter that takes selfies with the same clarity and vibrancy.

Under the hood, the realme Note 50 is powered by the Unisoc chipset and 4GB RAM, supported by 4GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery with 10W charging, which ensures that it can easily handle everyday tasks.

What sets the realme Note 50 apart from other smartphones in Pakistan's market is its 24-month warranty, which showcases the brand's confidence in the device's reliability and longevity. With its combination of style, performance, and an unbeatable warranty, realme is redefining what it means to be an entry-level smartphone, making advanced technology accessible to everyone. The realme Note 50 is not just another smartphone; it's a promise of enduring value and a beacon of long-lasting value in the tech world.