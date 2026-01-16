Shaban 2026 Moon Sighting Update in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A wave of excitement is spreading among Muslims, especially in Pakistan as SUPARCO’s latest forecast about Shaban moon confirmed that blessed month of Ramadan is drawing closer.

With hearts turning toward worship, fasting, and preparation, Muslims across Pakistan are eagerly watching the skies. Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced that new moon of Shaban 1447 Hijri is expected to be born on 19 January 2025 at 12:52 AM (PST).

Shaban, the sacred month that comes before Holy Month of Ramadan, holds special significance for Muslims as a time of spiritual renewal and preparation for the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.

SUPARCO said that at the time of sunset on 19 January 2026, the moon’s age will be around 17 hours and 36 minutes. In Pakistan’s coastal areas, the duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be only 33 minutes, making moon sighting particularly challenging.

Based on these astronomical conditions, experts believe that the chances of spotting the Shaban moon with the naked eye on the evening of 19 January 2026 are very slim. As a result, it appears unlikely that 1st Shaban will fall on 20 January 2026 (Tuesday).

Despite scientific outlook, the space agency reiterated that final and decisive announcement regarding beginning of Shaban, and official countdown to Ramadan, will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan, which will assess credible moon sighting testimonies from across the country.

As Shaban approaches, mosques, homes, and hearts are beginning to prepare for Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, mercy, and forgiveness. Whether seen early or delayed, the coming moon is a powerful reminder that the most blessed days of the year are just around the corner.