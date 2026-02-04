Sessi Commissioner Pledges Major Healthcare Improvements At Valika Hospital

KARACHI – Commissioner of the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) Hadi Buksh Kalhoro assured executive members of S.I.T.E. Association of Industry that pressing issues related to hospital governance, digitization, reimbursement cases, and institutional coordination are being addressed as a top priority.

The meeting was called in the wake of a recent child health incident at Kulsumbai Valika Social Security S.I.T.E. Hospital, which the Association described as a case of criminal negligence requiring urgent resolution to prevent any recurrence.

Prominent office-bearers present included Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Vice President Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Immediate Past President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Former SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Labour Committee Chairman Muhammad Tahir Goreja, and Executive Committee members Aman Naseem and Junaid-ur-Rehman.

Commissioner Kalhoro informed the Association that a high-level inquiry had already been conducted under directives from the Sindh Minister for Labour. Following the committee’s recommendations, Show Cause Notices have been issued to the Medical Superintendent, Deputy Medical Superintendent, and all relevant doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. The Medical Superintendent has been replaced, and the notices are now under review by the Governing Body for disciplinary action in accordance with service rules.

To strengthen preventive measures against communicable diseases, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been circulated across all SESSI hospitals, circles, and dispensaries.

Kalhoro further announced that full digitization of SESSI operations will be completed by February 2026, with Hospital Management Committees reinforced to ensure more efficient governance. At the Association’s request, Director C&B Ghulam Dastgir was appointed as the focal liaison officer, and the Commissioner agreed not to assign additional charge of the S.I.T.E. area to any SESSI officer.

The meeting also concluded with a commitment that the Association will play a direct role in resolving pending reimbursement cases of member industries, ensuring that decisions are expedited based on its recommendations.