Good News for Travelers as PIA announces Discount on THESE Flights

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced an exciting 10% discount on flights from Paris to Pakistan, aiming to make travel more affordable and convenient for overseas Pakistanis and other passengers.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the special offer is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide quality travel services while maintaining its signature hospitality.

The discount will apply to journeys booked for travel between 1 February and 10 March 2026, and again from 1 May to 15 May 2026. Passengers must complete their bookings by 10 February 2026 to take advantage of the promotional fares.

Tickets under this offer can be booked easily via PIA’s official ticketing offices, website, mobile app, or through authorized travel agents, giving travelers multiple convenient options.

The spokesperson emphasized that PIA remains committed to delivering superior travel experiences and ensuring that passengers enjoy a comfortable and seamless journey from the moment of booking to their destination.

With this discount, the national air carrier hopes to encourage greater connectivity between Pakistan and its diaspora in France, offering them an affordable opportunity to travel home while enjoying the airline’s renowned services.