PM Imran takes notice of Faisal Vawda's attitude in talk show
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 16 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of his Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda's unethical attitude during a live television talk show, banning him from appearing on TV.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting confirmed the development stating that Vawda has been banned from taking part in any debate on television for two weeks.

The PTI minister is facing backlash after he used a boot to ridicule other participants - PML-N's Senator Javed Abbasi and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Qaira - over lending unconditional support to services chief's tenure bills. 

The same bills were presented by the PTI in the Parliament and supported by the opposition parties. 

The behaviour of Vawda was condemned by opposition parties. It also compelled the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to ban Kashif Abbasi, who hosted the show on ARY News, from appearing on TV for 60 days.

