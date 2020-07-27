PM Imran to address nation today

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Monday), sources in PM house said.

The premier is expected to address the situation on Eid in light of the coronavirus situation and the general situation in the country.

PM Imran will take advice from experts before his address, the sources added.

He has also called Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, the NDMA chairman, and other officials for a meeting at 3pm.

They will devise an Eid plan.

He will also be briefed on the new coronavirus cases in Pakistan and the spread of the virus.