PM Imran to address nation today
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to address nation today
Share

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Monday), sources in PM house said.

The premier is expected to address the situation on Eid in light of the coronavirus situation and the general situation in the country.

PM Imran will take advice from experts before his address, the sources added.

He has also called Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, the NDMA chairman, and other officials for a meeting at 3pm.

They will devise an Eid plan.

He will also be briefed on the new coronavirus cases in Pakistan and the spread of the virus.

More From This Category
Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as ...
10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall ...
09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior ...
09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at ...
08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Three electrocuted to death after heavy rains in ...
11:43 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti among 300 booked over ...
09:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr