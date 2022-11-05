Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year Award’ at DIAFA 2022
Web Desk
06:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year Award’ at DIAFA 2022
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Maya Ali received the Pakistani Actress of the Year Award for her exceptional acting at Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards 2022 in Dubai on Friday.

Needless to say, the Diyar e Dil actress looked breathtaking as she walked up to the stage at Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA). She was dressed in a figure-hugging off-shoulder teal gown with elaborate sleeves and a tail to follow.

"Proud to represent my country, our ambitions and our mettle

on the international stage of #DIAFA. This one is for you Pakistan. ????????????????#DIAFA," she wrote.

According to DIAFA’s official website, “The award is a unique annual red carpet and awards ceremony that honours distinguished Arab personalities and celebrities from all around the world, in recognition of their achievements and contributions towards committees and society’s betterment."

Maya has shown her brilliant performances in dramas like Diyar-e-Dil, Mann Mayal and many others. She also did two movies, one with Ali Zafar and other was Parey Hut Love for which she bagged two nominations at Lux Style Award.

