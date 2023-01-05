Afghan Taliban says Daesh militants involved in Pakistan Embassy attack killed in operation

KABUL/ISLAMABAD – A month after the Kabul embassy attack, Afghan Taliban claimed to kill a network of IS militants who targeted Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

In a statement, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said a network of Daesh terrorists involved in the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul were killed in a recent operation.

He said Afghan security forces eliminated the ‘dangerous network’ of Daesh who were involved in several attacks including one on the Pakistani embassy and one on a hotel to target Chinese citizens.

The spokesperson confirmed that the killed militants planned more coordinated attacks on key targets.

Last month, the Khorasan chapter of the banned militant group IS-K claimed responsibility for the attack on Pakistan’s Chargé d'Affaires. Nizamani was walking in the mission’s lawn when terrorists shot at him.

Pakistan's Head of Mission in Kabul remained unhurt in the attack. Islamabad strongly condemned the attack, while the embassy continues to operate after the attack.

The development comes as tensions between the two sides soar amid TTP's escalated attacks as the group is taking shelter in border areas of Afghanistan.