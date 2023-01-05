Pakistan, India placed in same group in Asia Cup 2023

DUBAI – Cricketing giants and archrivals Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group as Asia Cricket Council unveiled pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023, and 2024.

The sporting action between the two sides is stand-still, while India announced not to visit Pakistan to play the upcoming Asia Cup, and demanded to shift the event to a neutral venue.

ACC President Jay Shah earlier today confirmed that Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 will take place in September this year with Pakistan- India would be in the same group along with a qualifying team. Other group includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Ajay Shah said presenting the ACC pathway structure and cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024!

“This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket”, he added.

Last year in October, India announced against traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023, prompting a strong reaction from Pakistan. Pakistan also threatened to pull out of the event, condemning New Delhi’s attempt to mingle sports and politics.

India's last visited Pakistan in 2008, while Men in Green’s last visit to neighboring country was for the 2016 ICC event. The two sides have not engaged in bilateral cricket amid soaring tensions.