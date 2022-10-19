Tit for tat: Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI World Cup as India announces to skip Asia Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board is reviewing options to quit the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) besides skipping ODI World Cup as the Indian cricket board refused to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed disappointment after Board of Cricket Control secretary Jay Shah's announcement. The son of Indian PM Modi’s close aide announced after BCCI’s annual general meeting that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson told a local publication that Pakistan will give an appropriate response at some other stage.

PCB also mulled adopting a reciprocal policy if the Asia Cup is shifted, and Pakistan will pull out of the ODI World Cup, which is to be hosted by archrival India in 2013.

Besides opposing India at the global forum, Pakistan cricket officials also considering to withdraw from the Asian Cricket Council membership, saying the body failed to protect the interests of its members.

Cricketing giants lock horns in rare matches as cricket remains suspended amid soured political relations between the nuclear-powered neighbours.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan and India are set to clash in Melbourne on October 23 in the T20 World Cup.