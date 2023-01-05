Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat passes away

KARACHI – Pakistani senior actress Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat passed away after his years-long battle with cancer.

Roger Bayat Dawood’s death was reported by an entertainment page which quoted noted Pakistani director Haseeb Hassan as his source.

Condolences began pouring in following the death of Roger Bayat.

Hina married Roger and the duo was blessed with two children. She last appeared in a cameo role in the acclaimed web series Churails.

The graceful actresses rose to fame with hit projects including Humsafar, Baaghi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aun Zara, and Daasi.

