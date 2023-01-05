Jahangir Tareen, son get clean chit in money laundering case

LAHORE – Noted businessman and former member of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Jahangir Tareen gets clean chit in money laundering case.

Reports in local media said the Federal Investigators have closed the money laundering case against Tareen, a close of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, and his son Ali Tareen.

In this regard, officials have approached the Ministry of Interior, and an action plan has been prepared by its officials as the apex investigation agency could not prove money laundering against the two.

With an update from FIA and the Ministry of Interior, the magistrate will be approached for the dismissal of the cases lodged booked during Imran Khan's tenure, per reports.

In March 2021, the estranged PTI leader and his son were booked for fraud and money laundering under sections 406, 420, 109, and sections of the Anti Money Laundering Act.

Tareen lashed out at the investigators and some of his former party men who 'plotted the cases against him', while PTI Chairman Imran Khan later revealed that Tareen was seeking 'illegal benefits from him'.