Search

Pakistan

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case

Web Desk 01:27 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case
Source: file photo

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions judge of Islamabad on Friday deferred PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's indictment in a sedition case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra deferred the hearing as Gill appeared before the court in an ambulance on oxygen support. 

The PTI leader arrived in the court as the court had issued a bailable arrest warrant for the PTI leader. 

Gill's lawyer argued that they could not take him out of the ambulance as he had an oxygen mask on. The court remarked that it looked like the suspects were trying to buy time.

Gill's lawyer said that the court had issued arrest warrants for a sick man. The court marked Gill's attendance while he remained in the ambulance.

On the other hand, Ammad Yusuf, another suspect in the case, applied for an exemption from attendance through his lawyer. He said that his client contracted malaria and should be excused from the hearing.

The judge remarked that Gill came from Lahore in an ambulance, but Yusuf was not able to come from Karachi. At this, the lawyer submitted his medical report to the court.

However, the court rejected the application and issued a bailable arrest warrant against Yusuf, and adjourned the indictment proceedings against Gill and Ammad till January 20.

Gill was taken into custody on August 9 for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV channel show.

Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Pakistan

Sindh High Court tells PTA and FIA to remove objectionable content on Kubra Khan

12:19 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Pakistan

07:32 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Top Pakistani court seeks UN involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

05:22 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Jahangir Tareen, son get clean chit in money laundering case

09:57 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army officer files defamation case in London high court against Major (r) Adil Raja

11:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Adil Raja hits back after being threatened by Kubra Khan with a defamation case

06:22 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill’s indictment in sedition case

01:27 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 6, 2023

08:00 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.75 236
Euro EUR 265 268
UK Pound Sterling GBP 302 305
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.5 67.15
Australian Dollar AUD 161 162.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: