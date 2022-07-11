India kills another two young Kashmiris in Pulwama
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Indian troops have killed another two more Kashmiri youth in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the second day of Eidul Adha, reports said on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the young men were martyred after Indian army launched a cordon and search operation in Wandakpora area of Pulwama district.

India's state terrorism continues on Eidul Adha as the occupying military and police put are putting restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According ko Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the authorities disallowed people to offer Eidul Adha prayers in historical Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar.

The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid and huge Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel are seen on roads in Nowhatta and several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.

The social media was also monitored and restricted by Indian authorities and one who highlights any true ground news of IIOJK is arrested under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

The APHC leadership, in a statement, expressed concern over the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops during so-called CASOs even on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha.

