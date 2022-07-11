India kills another two young Kashmiris in Pulwama
Share
ISLAMABAD – Indian troops have killed another two more Kashmiri youth in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the second day of Eidul Adha, reports said on Monday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the young men were martyred after Indian army launched a cordon and search operation in Wandakpora area of Pulwama district.
India's state terrorism continues on Eidul Adha as the occupying military and police put are putting restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According ko Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the authorities disallowed people to offer Eidul Adha prayers in historical Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar.
The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid and huge Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel are seen on roads in Nowhatta and several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.
The social media was also monitored and restricted by Indian authorities and one who highlights any true ground news of IIOJK is arrested under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).
The APHC leadership, in a statement, expressed concern over the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops during so-called CASOs even on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Salman Khan didn't wave at fans this Eid, but why?09:45 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- India kills another two young Kashmiris in Pulwama08:51 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Kuwaiti PM exchange Eid greetings in phone call07:42 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Islamabad police get horses to patrol hiking trails and parks06:48 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to start returning home this week05:50 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Sajal Aly entertains fans with new viral video02:10 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy expensive flat in Bandra01:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer share first glimpse of their baby12:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022