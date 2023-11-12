  

Search

Pakistan

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan November 2023

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 12 Nov, 2023
Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan November 2023
Source: File Photo

Honda Civic prices in Pakistan have recently decreased, like the price of other automobiles sold by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL).

The Pakistani Rupee's (PKR) increase versus the US Dollar (USD) set off a wave of price reductions in the automobile industry.

In Pakistan, Honda Atlas sells three different Honda Civic models: the Civic 1.5L M CVT, Civic Oriel M CVT, and the Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT, which is the vehicle's flagship model.

Features

Some  features come standard with the flagship model of the Honda Civic, as well as the base and mid-tier variants. However, features vary depending on the particular model of the variation.

Common features in exterior of Honda Civic includes LED Fog Lamp, Auto Control Headlights (Flagship), Manual Headlight Adjustment (Base and Mid-Tier), New Generation Style Front Grille, Rain Sensor, Smart Clear Auto Wipers, Smart Clear Intermittent Wipers, 17″ Alloy Wheels (Mid-Tier and Flagship), 16″ Alloy Wheels (Base), Trunk Spoiler, LED Taillights, DRLs, High Mount Stop Lamp, Dynamic Rear View Camera.

In the interior side, common features in Honda Civic are, Rear Seat Armrest, Rear AC Vents, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front Console Light, Sport Pedal and Front Foot Ambient Light (Flagship), Front Door Lining Illumination (Flagship), Cruise Control, 7″ Cluster, Push Start, Dual Auto AC (Base and Mid-Tier), Android Infotainment, Driver Seat High Adjuster.

Performance

The Honda Civic's 1498cc DOHC Dual VTC+EXH+VTEC engine powers all three of its Pakistani variations. But because the Civic RS has a turbocharger, it has greater power.

Additionally, the Honda Civic RS Turbo has a Constant Variable Transmission (LL-CVT), whereas the Honda Civic Standard and Honda Civic Oriel share the same transmission (M-CVT).

Although the gearbox technology is the identical in both vehicles, the Civic RS's gearing ratios change because of the turbocharged engine.

Honda Sensing

Honda Sensing Technology, a suite of safety features exclusive to the company's flagship model, is installed in Honda Civics.

Safety

The following security features are present in every variant:

-ISOFix Anchors
-SRS Airbags
-Immobilizer
-Smart Buzzer
-Hill Start Assist
-Vehicle Stability Assist
-ABS

Honda Civic Latest Price in Pakistan

Variant Price (PKR)
Civic 1.5L M CVT (Standard) 8,329,000
Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT 8,659,000
Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT (Turbo) 9,899,000

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:29 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from November 16?

02:19 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Rat found inside dessert at Pakistan’s famous bakery, what’s the ...

12:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Poliovirus cripples another life in Pakistan

11:55 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pak-China joint naval exercise 'Sea Guardian-2023' begins in Karachi

06:55 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pakistan reports another polio case in Karachi

04:59 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s polio-survivor Naveed Butt wins gold at US Mr. Olympia

Advertisement

Latest

10:08 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

World Cup 2023: Semi-finalists confirmed for knockout stage

Horoscope

08:54 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 12, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal; Check today's forex rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.

Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative global trends; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 November 2023

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.

Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: