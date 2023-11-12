Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan November 2023

Honda Civic prices in Pakistan have recently decreased, like the price of other automobiles sold by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL).
The Pakistani Rupee's (PKR) increase versus the US Dollar (USD) set off a wave of price reductions in the automobile industry.
In Pakistan, Honda Atlas sells three different Honda Civic models: the Civic 1.5L M CVT, Civic Oriel M CVT, and the Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT, which is the vehicle's flagship model.
Features
Some features come standard with the flagship model of the Honda Civic, as well as the base and mid-tier variants. However, features vary depending on the particular model of the variation.
Common features in exterior of Honda Civic includes LED Fog Lamp, Auto Control Headlights (Flagship), Manual Headlight Adjustment (Base and Mid-Tier), New Generation Style Front Grille, Rain Sensor, Smart Clear Auto Wipers, Smart Clear Intermittent Wipers, 17″ Alloy Wheels (Mid-Tier and Flagship), 16″ Alloy Wheels (Base), Trunk Spoiler, LED Taillights, DRLs, High Mount Stop Lamp, Dynamic Rear View Camera.
In the interior side, common features in Honda Civic are, Rear Seat Armrest, Rear AC Vents, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front Console Light, Sport Pedal and Front Foot Ambient Light (Flagship), Front Door Lining Illumination (Flagship), Cruise Control, 7″ Cluster, Push Start, Dual Auto AC (Base and Mid-Tier), Android Infotainment, Driver Seat High Adjuster.
Performance
The Honda Civic's 1498cc DOHC Dual VTC+EXH+VTEC engine powers all three of its Pakistani variations. But because the Civic RS has a turbocharger, it has greater power.
Additionally, the Honda Civic RS Turbo has a Constant Variable Transmission (LL-CVT), whereas the Honda Civic Standard and Honda Civic Oriel share the same transmission (M-CVT).
Although the gearbox technology is the identical in both vehicles, the Civic RS's gearing ratios change because of the turbocharged engine.
Honda Sensing
Honda Sensing Technology, a suite of safety features exclusive to the company's flagship model, is installed in Honda Civics.
Safety
The following security features are present in every variant:
-ISOFix Anchors
-SRS Airbags
-Immobilizer
-Smart Buzzer
-Hill Start Assist
-Vehicle Stability Assist
-ABS
Honda Civic Latest Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price (PKR)
|Civic 1.5L M CVT (Standard)
|8,329,000
|Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT
|8,659,000
|Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT (Turbo)
|9,899,000
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
