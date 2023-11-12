Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan November 2023

Honda Civic prices in Pakistan have recently decreased, like the price of other automobiles sold by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL).

The Pakistani Rupee's (PKR) increase versus the US Dollar (USD) set off a wave of price reductions in the automobile industry.

In Pakistan, Honda Atlas sells three different Honda Civic models: the Civic 1.5L M CVT, Civic Oriel M CVT, and the Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT, which is the vehicle's flagship model.

Features

Some features come standard with the flagship model of the Honda Civic, as well as the base and mid-tier variants. However, features vary depending on the particular model of the variation.

Common features in exterior of Honda Civic includes LED Fog Lamp, Auto Control Headlights (Flagship), Manual Headlight Adjustment (Base and Mid-Tier), New Generation Style Front Grille, Rain Sensor, Smart Clear Auto Wipers, Smart Clear Intermittent Wipers, 17″ Alloy Wheels (Mid-Tier and Flagship), 16″ Alloy Wheels (Base), Trunk Spoiler, LED Taillights, DRLs, High Mount Stop Lamp, Dynamic Rear View Camera.

In the interior side, common features in Honda Civic are, Rear Seat Armrest, Rear AC Vents, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front Console Light, Sport Pedal and Front Foot Ambient Light (Flagship), Front Door Lining Illumination (Flagship), Cruise Control, 7″ Cluster, Push Start, Dual Auto AC (Base and Mid-Tier), Android Infotainment, Driver Seat High Adjuster.

Performance

The Honda Civic's 1498cc DOHC Dual VTC+EXH+VTEC engine powers all three of its Pakistani variations. But because the Civic RS has a turbocharger, it has greater power.

Additionally, the Honda Civic RS Turbo has a Constant Variable Transmission (LL-CVT), whereas the Honda Civic Standard and Honda Civic Oriel share the same transmission (M-CVT).

Although the gearbox technology is the identical in both vehicles, the Civic RS's gearing ratios change because of the turbocharged engine.

Honda Sensing

Honda Sensing Technology, a suite of safety features exclusive to the company's flagship model, is installed in Honda Civics.

Safety

The following security features are present in every variant:

-ISOFix Anchors

-SRS Airbags

-Immobilizer

-Smart Buzzer

-Hill Start Assist

-Vehicle Stability Assist

-ABS

Honda Civic Latest Price in Pakistan