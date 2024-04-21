Search

World

Israeli forces kill over dozen Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

Web Desk
11:33 AM | 21 Apr, 2024
JERUSALEM – Israeli forces have killed three at least fourteen Palestinians in raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

An ambulance driver was also killed as he went to pick up dead from a separate attack by violent Jewish settlers, Palestinian authorities said.

Israeli defence forces began an extended raid in the Nur Shams area, near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Tulkarm and were still engaging with Palestinian fighters over the weekend.

Blasts and gunfire terrorised the region as Israeli military vehicles stormed the area. Tulkarm Brigades, which groups forces said its fighters engaged with Israeli forces on Saturday.

The West Bank, an area about 100 km (60 miles) long and 50 km wide that has been at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since it was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Death during Gaza war topped 34,000 mark amid violence in the territory, including regular army raids on Hamas, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and street attacks.

Thousands of Palestinians have also injured during regular operations by Israeli army and police since the start of the Gaza war.

