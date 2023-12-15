Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?

The latest images of Indian actress Himanshi Khurana engaged in Muslim prayer after parting ways with her longtime companion Asim Riaz have stirred concern among fans.

This month, news of the separation between Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz circulated, revealing the former couple's decision to go their separate ways after a four-year relationship, citing religious differences.

In their respective statements shared on social media, actress Himanshi explained, "After careful consideration, we have chosen to prioritize our religious beliefs over love." Subsequently, Riaz also addressed the news in a post, confirming the mutual decision and urging fans to respect their privacy. He stated, "This decision is mutually agreed upon. We have chosen an amicable separation while embarking on our journeys. Kindly respect our decision."

As social media users contemplated the couple's breakup, some expressed regret, while others criticized them based on religious grounds.

Amidst this flurry of news, attention has been refocused on the emergence of pictures circulating on social media, catching everyone's interest once again.

The images, unveiled by 'Instant Bollywood,' an Instagram account that tracks Bollywood personalities, depict Himanshi Khurrana in prayer, adorned in a hijab, with Asim Riaz attired in a white kurta and cap.

While these photos appear to be from a photo shoot, they have reignited speculation about the status of the former couple's relationship. Additionally, social media has been rife with speculation about whether the actress has embraced Islam after her separation from Asim.

Reports in Indian media suggest that these pictures are promotional stills from their upcoming music album, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative of this celebrity couple.