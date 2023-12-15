Search

Lifestyle

Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?

Web Desk
09:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?
Source: Instagram

The latest images of Indian actress Himanshi Khurana engaged in Muslim prayer after parting ways with her longtime companion Asim Riaz have stirred concern among fans.

This month, news of the separation between Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz circulated, revealing the former couple's decision to go their separate ways after a four-year relationship, citing religious differences.

In their respective statements shared on social media, actress Himanshi explained, "After careful consideration, we have chosen to prioritize our religious beliefs over love." Subsequently, Riaz also addressed the news in a post, confirming the mutual decision and urging fans to respect their privacy. He stated, "This decision is mutually agreed upon. We have chosen an amicable separation while embarking on our journeys. Kindly respect our decision."

As social media users contemplated the couple's breakup, some expressed regret, while others criticized them based on religious grounds.

Amidst this flurry of news, attention has been refocused on the emergence of pictures circulating on social media, catching everyone's interest once again.

The images, unveiled by 'Instant Bollywood,' an Instagram account that tracks Bollywood personalities, depict Himanshi Khurrana in prayer, adorned in a hijab, with Asim Riaz attired in a white kurta and cap.

While these photos appear to be from a photo shoot, they have reignited speculation about the status of the former couple's relationship. Additionally, social media has been rife with speculation about whether the actress has embraced Islam after her separation from Asim.

Reports in Indian media suggest that these pictures are promotional stills from their upcoming music album, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative of this celebrity couple.

Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz announce breakup after 4 years

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:49 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Has Pakistani singer Malkoo been arrested over pro-Imran song?

11:54 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz announce breakup ...

05:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi has a time of her life in Dubai's Nara Desert

11:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Wahab Riaz, wife Zaynab celebrate wedding anniversary in Australia

11:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Zarnab Fatima lands in hospital soon after marriage, Laraib Khan ...

06:11 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

From Asim Azhar to Ducky bhai: Celebs attend Imam-ul-Haq's ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: