Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz announce breakup after 4 years

Web Desk
11:54 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
As of December 6, 2023, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who began their relationship during 'Bigg Boss 13,' have officially parted ways after four years of being together. Himanshi shared an official statement citing religious differences as the reason for their breakup.

While Asim has not commented on the matter yet, Himanshi expressed gratitude for the time they spent together and emphasized that their decision is a result of respecting their respective religious beliefs. The confirmation comes after Himanshi posted a cryptic Instagram story earlier in the day. The news is likely to disappoint fans who have followed their journey since their time on the reality show.

"YES, We are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great, but our togetherness has come to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great, and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. - Himanshi"

The confirmation of their breakup is undoubtedly disheartening for the fans who have followed their journey from the 'Bigg Boss' house to their subsequent public appearances and projects together.

The duo first crossed paths on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13,' where Himanshi entered as a wild card contestant. Their connection blossomed on national television, and their love story unfolded in front of millions. Himanshi even took the significant step of ending her nine-year-long relationship with her then-boyfriend, Chow, for the sake of her newfound love with Asim.

The couple further solidified their bond by collaborating on several music projects together, including popular tracks like 'Kalla Sohna Nai' and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar.'

