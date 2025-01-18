India announce 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – India have named their 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy scheduled to start from February 19.

Rohit Sharma has been named as captain while Jasprit Bumrah, who missed a portion of the Sydney Test due to injury, has also been included in the squad.

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the team management will keep an eye on the pacer’s fitness in the lead-up to the tournament.

Keeping Bumrah’s fitness in mind, Harshit Rana comes into India’s squad for the England ODIs, preceding the Champions Trophy, as a cover.

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins regular names Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill at the top of the order, while experienced KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant comprise the middle order.

Hardik Pandya has been featured as the sole pace-bowling all-rounder. Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar are the three spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad, and left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav also returns following an injury.

The pace attack will comprise of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami, alongside Bumrah and Hardik.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.