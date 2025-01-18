Gold loses winning streak in Pakistan – Check latest rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered downward trend, losing three-day winning streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs200 to reach Rs282,400.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs170, with new price settling at Rs242,112.

The bullion rates also witnessed losses in international market as per ounce price fell by $2 to close at $2,703.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded decline in local market as per tola price plunged by Rs24 to close at Rs3,381 while 10-gram rate settled at Rs2,898 after losing Rs21.

A day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan continued to increase, marking a rise for the third consecutive day. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of one tola (11.66 grams) of gold increased by 400 rupees today.

As a result, the price of one tola of gold has reached 282,600 rupees. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of 342 rupees, bringing its price to 242,283 rupees.

In the international market, the price of gold has also risen, with an increase of 2 dollars, now standing at 2,705 dollars per ounce.