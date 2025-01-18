75% candidates fail physical test for job in Pakistan Railways police

LAHORE – Seventy-five percent of candidates failed the physical test for recruitment in Pakistan Railway Police, with most boys and girls unable to complete mandatory one-kilometer run.

Reports said physical test was held for the recruitment of constables at the Pakistan Railways Police Academy, where boys were required to complete one kilometer in 7 minutes. Out of 1,000 candidates, only 25% were able to finish the distance.

The girl candidates had to complete the one-kilometer distance in 10 minutes, but many of them could not. Several boys and girls collapsed after completing the run, and medical assistance was provided on the spot.

To encourage the girls, DIG Railways Abdul Rab also participated in the run.

DIG Railways Abdul Rab told media that social media has negatively impacted the youth, and their physical fitness is evident from the fact that most could not even complete a one-kilometer run.

He emphasized that to join the force, candidates should be physically fit.

He advised those who failed the test to reappear and focus on physical fitness to succeed in life. He further stated that if he could complete the run at his age, the youth should focus on their physical fitness instead of wasting time on other things.

He also mentioned that after the physical test, a written exam will be held. The candidates who pass it would be recruited. There were 250 constable positions available in the railway police, for which 14,000 people applied. After shortlisting, 4,000 candidates were called for the physical test.