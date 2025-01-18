Two judges of Iranian Supreme Court assassinated in Tehran firing incident

TEHRAN – Two senior judges of the Iranian Supreme Court have been killed in a firing incident outside the tribunal building in Tehran.

Iranian state media reported that the “assassination” was carried out by a gunman, who killed himself after attacking the judges.

The victims were identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh.

“[They] were actively involved in combating crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism,” the judiciary’s official statement said as it described the slain judges as “courageous and experienced”.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrator had no prior cases in the Supreme Court nor was he one of its visitors,” the statement said.

According to the state-owned Tehran Times, a bodyguard was also injured in the attack.

Iranian media said an investigation has been launched to find who may have been involved in the attack.