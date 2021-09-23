'JATE 2021' – Pakistan-China joint military exercise begins in Pabbi

07:47 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
'JATE 2021' – Pakistan-China joint military exercise begins in Pabbi
The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021, was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure, said ISPR in a statement.

Troops from the People’s Liberation Army of China and Pakistan Amry are participating.

JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation.

Exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among Special Services and Law Enforcement Agencies of SCO member countries for combating international terrorism, practice mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation & capacity building of the forces.

Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from 26 to 31 July 2021, whereas two weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.

Major General Javed Dost Chandio was Chief Guest on the opening ceremony.

