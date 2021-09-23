'JATE 2021' – Pakistan-China joint military exercise begins in Pabbi
Share
The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021, was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure, said ISPR in a statement.
Troops from the People’s Liberation Army of China and Pakistan Amry are participating.
JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation.
Exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among Special Services and Law Enforcement Agencies of SCO member countries for combating international terrorism, practice mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation & capacity building of the forces.
2/4— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) September 23, 2021
JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle and medical evacuation.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/0c1iyaWnYL
Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from 26 to 31 July 2021, whereas two weeks long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.
Major General Javed Dost Chandio was Chief Guest on the opening ceremony.
Peace Mission-2021: Troops from Pakistan, India, ... 06:24 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Opening ceremony of the exercise, Peace Mission-2021, under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation ...
- Pakistan urges OIC to enhance efforts for lasting solution to Kashmir ...09:49 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
-
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Watch LIVE national T20 ...08:28 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- 'JATE 2021' – Pakistan-China joint military exercise begins in Pabbi07:47 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- River Ravi turned into dumping ground for toxic industrial waste07:20 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Adnan Shah Tipu reveals why he rejected 'Sacred Games 2'05:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah spotted playing with her fluffy cat in latest viral videos04:33 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's private video goes viral04:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021