Peace Mission-2021: Troops from Pakistan, India, and other SCO member states hold joint exercise in Russia (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Opening ceremony of the exercise, Peace Mission-2021, under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)platform held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia.

Colonel General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin Commander of Central Military District Russian Armed Forces was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, said ISPR in a statement.

Troops from all SCO member states – Pakistan, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – are participating in the exercise under extremely challenging field environment. Belarus is taking part in the exercise as an observer.

ISPR

Opening ceremony of the exercise Peace Mission under the ambit of SCO platform held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region,Russia. pic.twitter.com/k0akuWoAj7 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 22, 2021

Tri Services contingent of Pakistan Army is participating in the exercise.

The exercise is focused on anti-terrorist operations and best practices in Counter terrorism domain.