PTI leaders fear assassination attempt on Imran Khan’s life at F8 Kutchery

LAHORE – Former ruling party leaders have cited unverified reports, suggesting fears of another assassination attempt on the former prime minister.
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said his party have received reports about a possible attack at F-8 Kutchery (district courts), and thus they cannot handover their party chief to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
Fawad told the media that he met with the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and urged him to summon CCPO Lahore to stop the ongoing assault on masses.
Chaudhry said the PTI leader would surrender to court, not to the government, calling on lawyers and people from all walks of life to join them in protest. The outspoken politician alleged that caretaker setup under Mohsin Naqvi was taking orders from Jati Umra.
Imran Khan himself decried that officials are acting outside the law in their attempt to detain him.
Slamming police and other law enforcement agencies for being politically motivated, Khan offered to sign a guarantee that he will appear in an Islamabad court days. The 70-year-old, who is facing flurry of cases, decried security concerns as two terror attacks had previously taken place at the court.
Meanwhile, at Zaman Park, Rangers have arrived at the residence of populist leader to implement court orders as police failed to arrest PTI Chairman.
Anti riots force is shelling the area to disperse the armed workers while more than 30 cops were injured as PTI activists clashed with cops for days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,900
|PKR 2,295
