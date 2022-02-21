Former military officer among 1,400 Pakistanis named in Suisse Secrets leak

KARACHI – A former officer of the Pakistan Army General Akhtar Abdur Rahman has been named among 1,400 people in the Suisse Secrets leak as OCCRP claimed to have the leaked records of 18,000 bank accounts holding assets worth more than $100 billion.

Data on more than 18,000 bank accounts, holding more than $100billion was leaked to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. Nearly 163 journalists from 39 different countries across the globe have probed into one of the world’s wealthiest and most important banks.

The latest scandal is dubbed as Suisse Secrets and is said to be the only known leak of a major Swiss bank’s client data to journalists.

UPCOMING: Leaked records of 18,000 bank accounts holding assets worth $100+ billion.



OCCRP and 47 other media outlets have been working on one of the world’s largest investigations into the shadowy world of Swiss banking.



It’s called #SuisseSecrets pic.twitter.com/H5DEb81ahQ — Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (@OCCRP) February 20, 2022

Many billionaires and business tycoons landed in hot waters while more than a thousand Pakistanis are also named including former Pakistani military dictator Zia-ul-Haq’s close aide General Akhtar Abdur Rahman.

Noted personalities including Egypt’s Omar Suleiman, Yemen’s Ghaleb Al-Qamish, and Jordanian spymaster Sa’ad Khair, also named for having personal accounts at Credit Suisse worth large sums of money.

Switzerland is considered to be an international tax haven due to low tax levels and privacy laws. Banks are supposed to avoid clients who earned money illegally or were involved in crimes while investigators unearthed dozens of corrupt government officials, criminals, and alleged human rights abusers among Credit Suisse account holders.

Credit Suisse dismisses wrongdoing after massive data leak

Zurich-based global investment bank and financial services firm made headlines across out after a massive data leak has brought to light the hidden wealth of its clients.

However, the Swiss bank rejected all allegations in a statement, saying it dismissed the allegations and insinuations about the bank's alleged business practices or lack of due diligence carried out.

A statement issued in this context cited “The matters presented are predominantly historical, in some cases dating back as far as the 1940s, and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context”.