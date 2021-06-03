Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,028 new cases, 92 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 92 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,028 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,022 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 926,695. The positive rate stands at 3.93 percent.
Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for those who are over 18 years old.
Earlier this week, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar made an announcement for this on Twitter, saying that with this development, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out simultaneously.
More than five million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far, according to the federal planning minister.
