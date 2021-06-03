Pakistan starts vaccinating over-18s 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for people over the age of 18 years.

More than five million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

Meanwhile, NCOC has decided to initiate mass vaccination campaign under "whole of the nation approach" in collaboration with various public and private partners to achieve the objective.

Two separate session of NCOC with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair were held with owners of media houses, representatives of chambers of commerce and Pakistan Business Council.

The Forum in sequel to the National Coordination Committee meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on 31st May, made the decision to initiate mass vaccination campaign.

The Mass Vaccination Drive strategy focuses on motivation of public through effective media partnership, capacity building of existing vaccination infrastructure and uninterrupted supply of vaccine including indigenous production of PakVac started from June 1st by National Institute of Health.

The NCOC has set a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

The participants extended their whole hearted support to contribute in national mass vaccination campaign steered by the NCOC.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar highlighted that campaign is aimed at reducing the adverse effects of disease to provide a substantial flexibility to business community by removing restrictions.