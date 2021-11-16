Coronavirus takes six more lives in Pakistan 
08:33 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 206 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,618 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,280,082.

Pakistan conducted a total of 33,445 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.64 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,101. 

