BJP minister, who received Indian vaccine, contracts COVID-19

NEW DELHI – Health minister of Indian’s Haryana state has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he volunteered himself to received locally developed vaccine against the virus in the human phase trials.

Health Minister Anil Vij announced about his infection on Twitter. He wrote, "I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona."

India media reports says Vij took vaccine shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin less than two weeks ago.

"The 67-year-old BJP veteran is diabetic, and had recently undergone a surgery for a thigh bone fracture," said The Indian Express. "He had volunteered to participate in the vaccine’s human phase trials, in which over 25,000 persons were administered trial doses."

The India-made vaccine entered its last-stage trials in November with a claim from a senior scientist at the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that locally developed vaccine has shown encouraging results.

According to health ministry’s Friday data, India reported 36,595 new infection in 24 hours, raising total number of cases to 9.57 million.

Deaths in India increased by 540, the ministry said, with the total causalities stood at 139,188.