COVID-19 positive employee booked for kissing KMC boss
Share
KARACHI – An FIR has been registered against an employee of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), who is COVID-19 positive, for hugging and kissing his senior officer in an attempt to infect him for withholding his salary.
Assistant Director Landhi Anwar Shehzad has been booked under section 156, 506 and 14 on a complaint filed by KMC Director HRM Jamil Farooqi.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.
‘Kiss of death’: COVID-19 positive officer ... 10:17 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
A senior officer at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) says will take legal action against a junior colleague for ...
On Friday, Farooqi announced to take legal action against his junior colleague for attempting to infect him with the coronavirus.
The director HRM told local media that his subordinate Shehzad Anwar was suspended from service as Landhi’s assistant director (Land) over his involvement in corruption on October 5 while his salary was also withheld for not reporting to the competent authority.
As Anwar reached Farooqi at his office for his reinstatement, he tried to get close to his senior officer and kissed him on his cheek.
The shocking side of this scene was that Farooqui was unaware that Anwar was a coronavirus carrier after having diagnosed with COVID-19 infection lately.
When the employee finally announced that he was a coronavirus patient, other KMC officers jumped out of their chairs and rushed outside to stay away from the infected person.
Victimised by the bizarre act of ‘revenge’, Mr. Farooqi says he will take COVID-19 test. The KMC director had earlier recovered from the virus infection some four months ago.
Farooqi was also not the only target of Anwar's twisted act of 'revenge' as he had also met several KMC officers at the Administrator Secretariat earlier despite knowing he was COVID positive.
- Pakistan rejects Indian FAKE NEWS about 'transfer of foreign ...08:41 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Minor girl slapped, dragged by employers in Faisalabad (VIDEO)08:11 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Watch PM Imran Khan's latest interview with Hamza Ali Abbasi08:01 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
-
- COVID-19 positive employee booked for kissing KMC boss07:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Agha Ali celebrates birthday with family07:04 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- 5 famous celebs who were once homeless03:28 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Rahim Pardesi introduces both his wives to the world for the first ...10:46 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020