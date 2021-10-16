First PIA flight to Oman’s Salalah airport receives water cannon salute

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched its first flight from Islamabad to Salalah, Oman earlier this week.

“Alhamdolillah,# PIA conducted in-augural flight from Isd to Salallah(Oman), 2nd dest in Oman,would afford support & assistance to Pakistanis living of that area. Water cannon salute presented to PIA, thx to HE Ahsan Waggan for his patronage alongside dedication of PIA team,” PIA CEO Arshad Malik wrote on Twitter.

“Oman Airports is glad to welcome Pakistan International Airlines, as it will operate one flight per week starting on October 12, 2021, between Islamabad and Salalah Aiport,” the company said.