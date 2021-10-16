World’s largest copy of Quran being made in Pakistan

Shahid Rassam, a Karachi-based artist, and his team is working on a noble project of making the world’s largest copy of the Holy Quran, using aluminum and gold.

Under the supervision of the award-winning artist, the group launched working on the project in 2017 and since then they are engaged in placing Quranic script crafted out of aluminum and plated in gold on a huge canvas.

The rare project would be completed by 2026. However, Rassam will showcase the first sample of his artwork, Surah Rahman, at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 in November.

It is for the first time in more than 1,400 years of Islamic history that Quran is being cast in aluminum. Traditionally, the Quran is inscribed on cloth, paper or leather.

Over 200 kilograms of gold, 2,000 kg of aluminum and 600 canvas rolls will be used to make the largest copy of the Quran. The artist is also using precious stones like rubies, sapphires and emeralds for this project.

The Pakistani artist’s work, measuring 8.5 feet long and 6.5 feet wide, is poised to break the record currently held by a copy of Quran sized at 6.5 and 4.5 feet which was prepared in Afghanistan in 2017 and is now kept at the Kul Sharif Mosque in the Russian city of Kazan, said Anadolu Ageny in its report.