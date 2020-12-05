Agha Ali celebrates birthday with family

Pakistan’s TV star Agha Ali celebrated his 35h birthday with his family on Friday.

The Mere Bewafa actor and his wife and Dil-e-Gumshuda co-star Hina Altaf kept it perfectly private, from decoration to cake.

However, Ali and Hina shared a few clicks from the celebrations on Instagram with the hashtag #Familyfirst.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Aagha (@hinaaltaf)

Celebrating his first birthday as a married man, the actor set up a great example by including the house help and domestic staff during the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ILS Magazine (@ils_magazine)

Altaf and Ali, were last seen together in drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda, tied the knot in March this year. The couple announced their Nikkah through their Instagram handles, expressing love for each other. Their stunning wedding photos remains fans favourite and their romance gives couple goals.