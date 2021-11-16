PM Imran urges youth to follow in footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH)
Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the youth to follow Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) by adopting modern methodology.
He was presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review progress of the Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority.
The prime minister said that the Mesaq-e-Medina was protector of human rights and Islamic society was a modern society of its time.
He said that religious festivals would be used for character building and in universities; the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would be highlighted through research.
Imran Khan was informed about the progress in establishing the authority.
He issued instructions for immediate implementation of all initiatives regarding the authority.
A comprehensive media plan for the authority will be presented next week with embassies on board to create awareness at the international level regarding life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to stop Islamophobia.
