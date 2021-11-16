PTI-led govt convenes parliament’s joint sitting tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led federal government has decided to convene the joint sitting of the parliament tomorrow (Wednesday) as it continues its efforts to lure its allies (PML-Q and MQM-P) to rein in their support for the bills.

At least eight to 10 bills, including the one relating to electronic voting machines and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, will be presented during the joint session of the parliament.

Briefing the media after PM Imran Khan’s meeting with allies, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Monday said that the government’s coalition allies, the PML-Q and the MQM-P, have both agreed on the bills that are to be tabled in the joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan and senior members of the government met a delegation of the PTI-led government allies where the use of the EVMs for the next general elections was discussed at length.

Rasheed said it was the PM’s dream to introduce EVMs in elections as it would ensure transparency and resolve the issue of mistrust in the electoral system.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan had answered all queries related to the EVMs by coalition partners during the meeting. He said transparency would be ensured with the use of EVMs in elections, and termed it necessary to guarantee voters’ trust in the electoral system.